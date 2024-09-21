Women by Jeroslyn JoVonn Tracee Ellis Ross Speaks Up For Childless Women, ‘You Do Not Need to Push Out A Baby to Help Push Humanity Forward’ Tracee Ellis Ross issued an impassioned speech on behalf of all childless women who have been "mothering the world" in their own way.







The Black-ish star was one of many famous faces who appeared virtually during a livestream rally event Oprah Winfrey hosted for Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday night. Celebrities like Chris Rock and Ben Stiller also appeared during the “Unite for America Rally” to support Harris ahead of the presidential election.

Ellis Ross also appeared and praised Harris and Winfrey for setting an example for “childless women.” The Girlfriends star transformed her message into a speech honoring childless women who play vital roles in families and communities worldwide.

“I would like to say to you two women, ‘Thank you for what you represent,'” Ellis Ross said in a video clip shared online. “Because as a 52-year-old, childless woman, I wanna say to the people who think that a woman’s worth is measured in her baby count.”

“The childless women have been mothering the world and elevating culture as aunties, godmothers, teachers… you do not need to push out a baby to help push humanity forward.”



“I mean, shout out to all the amazing mothers,” she continued.

“But the childless women have been mothering the world and elevating culture as aunties, godmothers, teachers, mentors, sisters, and friends, and the list goes on. And you do not need to push out a baby to help push humanity forward.”

Winfrey agreed, telling Ellis Ross, “Amen to that,” while the audience cheered on.

Many who watched the video applauded Ross and shared their testimonials about contributions from childless women.

“This is so right. My sister-in-law was childless, and the most loving aunt, teacher, friend, sister, human,” one person wrote.

“In high school, a female coach & a female guidance counselor were the two school administrators that the lost & hurting students would seek out,” another user shared. “They went so far beyond & above to comfort & guide students to successful lives. Neither had children.”

Ellis Ross is one of Diana Ross’s five children and one of two Ross kids who don’t have children. Evan Ross, Chudney Ross, and Ross Naess all have children, while Tracee and Rhonda Ross Kendrick have no children. Ellis Ross once shared her mindset on remaining child-free and happy.

“My ability to have a child is leaving me, but, like, I don’t agree that that’s what ‘fertile’ means. I don’t agree that that’s what ‘woman’ means,” she said on Glennon Doyle’s We Can Do Hard Things podcast.

“The heartbreak does come up, and I get to hold that gently and lovingly and then remind myself, like, ‘I woke up every morning of my life, and I’ve tried to do my best, so I must be where I’m supposed to be,’” she said.