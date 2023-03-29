Start Fresh This Season with Spring Cleaning Tips From Cleaning Icons Diane Amos, Vanesa Amaro

The season for spring cleaning is here and this is your sign to tidy up your space, but sometimes you need a little push.

“The Pine-Sol Lady” Diane Amos, and TikTok’s “Queen of Cleaning” Vanesa Amaro are here to help. Joining forces with Clorox, the spring cleaning icons shared some valuable cleaning tips with BLACK ENTERPRISE to embrace the new season and make way for fresh, new memories ahead.

Meet “The Pine-Sol Lady” and the “Queen of Cleaning”

Designated as the spokesperson for Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner, Amos has promoted cleanliness as the face of Pine-Sol Brand Cleaners’ advertising campaigns since 1993.

“When you are a spokesperson, you are the face of, and the embodiment of the product and it has really been an honor,” Amos says. “Pine-Sol is such a staple product that is so good and reliable and has had such a good reputation for so long.”

Dubbed the Pine-Sol Lady, Amos takes pride in knowing what the product does, helping people use it, and ensuring its reliability.

Amaro is the “Queen of Cleaning” and her love for tidying up stemmed from her experience as a professional housekeeper. She has built a community of over 5 million TikTok followers after sharing her cleaning tips and tricks on the platform throughout the 2020 pandemic.

“Something I knew how to do very well was cleaning and by the second video I realized that a lot of people were not taught how to clean properly,” she shares.

#TeamPineSol and #TeamCloroxBleach go head-to-head for a friendly cleaning competition

Clorox proposed the collaboration between the cleaning experts, bringing the two women from different backgrounds together and giving them a voice and space to use their passion to reach a wide span of communities.

“To me, it was the perfect pairing to have us both on this partnership,” Amos says. “I loved the suggestion of friendly competition, because at the end of the day, we’re really on the same team. It has been an honor getting to know Diane and her story. She really is an icon. It was so much fun to bring our own personalities. We were never asked to be anyone but ourselves.”

Clean inside and outside with Pine-Sol and Clorox Bleach

The spring cleaning icons shared some unexpected ways to use Clorox Bleach and Pine-Sol inside and outside the house.

Use a quarter cup of Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner and a gallon of water to clean the cushions on benches and chairs that furnish patio and backyard areas. Amos says the combination is “the magic remedy for making sure all those things are not only clean but that they stay clean,” and adds a reminder to wipe down picnic tables. If you have little ones with toys, place them in a bucket with this Pine-Sol solution.

“Make sure to rinse them off thoroughly with water after and air dry, and I’m telling you, it makes a big difference!” Amos says.

Amaro shared how she uses Clorox Disinfecting Bleach around the house. She advises using it to clean dog toys, children’s toys, the shower curtain liner, and trash cans. Surprisingly, Amaro’s favorite use of the product is to make her flowers last longer.

“Clorox Disinfecting Bleach is safe to use on 50-plus surfaces, so the possibilities of cleaning different parts of your house are endless,” Amaro shares.

Maintain clean floors and surfaces throughout your living space

Maintaining clean floors and surfaces throughout your living space may feel daunting, but the chore is necessary for keeping the high-touch surfaces around your home free of germs and bacteria.

“I love having people over and to cook,” Amos says. “I always make sure everything from counters, cabinets and appliances is wiped down and not dusty. You want to make your guests feel comfortable knowing the surfaces they are eating off of are clean.”

She adds, “Floors are very important, because it’s really the first thing that people see when they step into your home.” Amos advises using a few accent. “You can keep them clean by regularly sweeping and cleaning them with Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner,” a product that cleans and disinfects simultaneously, Amos says.

The Queen of Cleaning believes an important tip is to clean as you go.

“Before it gets too dirty if you see something dirty, clean it up,” she says. “When it comes to floors and surfaces start by pre-washing the surface and then use your Clorox Disinfecting Bleach. You always want to refer to your product label for instructions to make your dilution and ensure you are allowing the solution to properly disinfect the area. Then give it a good rinse and let it air dry. It really is a staple–you can use for floors and so many other surfaces.”

Amaro says she’s big on seeing what people are touching, whether that’s doors, doorknobs or handrails.

“I love having Clorox Disinfecting Mist at hand to use on soft and hard surfaces. It’s such a game changer,” she shares. She emphasizes disinfecting before and after entertaining guests.

Achieve sparkling kitchenware and well-kept linens

Amos says Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner will keep your kitchen sparkling from top to bottom. This includes stove tops, garbage disposals, trashcans, cabinets, and appliance exteriors.

There’s no better feeling than a good night’s sleep on fresh, crisp white linens. Just put a 1/3 cup of Clorox Disinfecting Bleach in the washer with your linens. They won’t just look amazing, because Clorox Disinfecting Bleach does an amazing job of keeping your whites white, but they’ll feel amazing.

Maintain a clean home on a busy schedule

People are becoming more aware of the effect a clean space has on their daily productivity. As tiring as the task may seem, the spring cleaning icons advised how busy people can maintain a clean home throughout the year.

“My number-one tip is to not beat yourself up with what you didn’t get to do,” Amos says. “Remember to give yourself credit for what you CAN do…instead make small strides every day or every week.” She suggested creating a list and tackling one item at a time. Move at a pace that feels comfortable.

Amaro agrees. “Make small goals for yourself along the way and involve the family,” she says, adding that if you need help, ask, even if it means hiring someone.

The duo’s video series airs across social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, this month.