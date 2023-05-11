Starz ‘P-Valley’ Suspends Production ‘Until A Fair Deal Is Reached’

Starz breakout drama P-Valley is the latest television series going on hiatus due to the ongoing writer’s strike.

The show’s creator and showrunner, Katori Hall, took to Twitter on Wednesday to clear up speculation surrounding the production of season 3 amid the writer’s strike that has Hollywood at a standstill.

“Despite rumors, due to the #WGA #WritersStrike filming on #PValley has been postponed,” Hall tweeted.

“Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked. We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. #WGAStrong.”

Production for season 3 hasn’t kicked off yet, Deadline reports. But Hall’s statement seemingly reflects what’s happening in the P-Valley writer’s room.

“I am also a member of the #DGA, whose #AMPTP contract begins negotiations TODAY. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end,” she continued.

“As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is. #WGAStrong #WritersStrike”

The Starz drama follows the inner workings of Chucalissa, Mississippi’s fictional Pynk strip club. The ups and downs of the dancers and big spenders that enter the club take center stage.

The cast includes Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, Harriett D. Foy, Dan J. Johnson, Morocco Omari, and Dominic DeVore. Annan’s performance as one of the show’s lead characters, Uncle Clifford, has garnered two NAACP Image Awards for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

With P-Valley being postponed amid the writer’s strike, it joins Starz’ growing list of suspended shows, including The Venery of Samantha Bird and an untitled Joshua Jackson series being spearheaded by Ava DuVernay.

The impact of the writer’s strike, which kicked off on May 1, continues to grow, with shows and film productions across the industry being put on pause. Movies and series whose scripts were secured before the strike started can continue with production, GZ reports.

