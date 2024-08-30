News by Jeroslyn JoVonn States That Won’t Change Their Clocks For Daylight Saving Time Daylight Saving Time will come to an end on Nov. 3, but not every state in the U.S. is on board.







Daylight Saving Time will end on Nov. 3, but not every state in the U.S. is getting on board.

While Daylight Saving Time (DST) is a common occurrence two times a year throughout the U.S., some states and territories have chosen to stay on standard time throughout the year. Hawaii and Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) are the two states that don’t participate in daylight savings time, CBS News reports.

Because Hawaii is close to the equator, the difference in daylight hours throughout the year is minimal, eliminating the need to adjust clocks. Meanwhile, Arizona opted out of observing daylight saving time due to its extremely hot climate. By keeping the clocks unchanged, the state reduces exposure to the intense heat during the hottest parts of the day, leading to lower energy consumption for cooling. Arizona’s Navajo Nation, which extends into Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico, does observe daylight saving time, unlike the rest of the state.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, the Uniform Time Act of 1966 made DST a legal requirement. Under this law, states are allowed to exempt themselves from observing daylight saving time without needing approval from the Department of Transportation.

However, while states can choose not to observe DST, they cannot opt for permanent DST. Additionally, states cannot independently change time zones or alter the duration of daylight saving time, as the federal government regulates these.

In addition to Hawaii and Arizona, four U.S. territories don’t participate in DST. Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands have no daylight savings time. As a Caribbean territory, Puerto Rico is situated at a latitude similar to Hawaii, with minimal variation in daylight duration throughout the year. As a result, it does not observe DST.

Guam, like Hawaii, is located in the Pacific and stays on standard time year-round. Similar to other island territories, the daylight hours remain consistent throughout the year, making clock changes unnecessary. American Samoa is located in the South Pacific and also stays on standard time year-round without making any clock adjustments. The U.S. Virgin Islands are situated in the Caribbean and also skip DST due to the minimal variation in daylight hours.

The future of DST remains up for debate as many states continue to explore proposals to adopt either permanent Daylight Saving Time or permanent standard time. However, no states have enacted any changes since 2022. Unless new legislation is put into place, Americans should anticipate clock changes twice a year for the foreseeable future.

RELATED CONTENT: 7 Reasons To Track Your Time As a Business Owner