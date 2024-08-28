Plies Keeps It ‘Simple’ While Breaking Down His Reasoning For Supporting Kamala Harris

Rapper Plies provided fans with the “simple” reasoning why he is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

In a video posted to his X account on Aug. 27, the “Shawty” artist gave more than ten reasons why he will continue to support the Democratic presidential nominee over the GOP nominee, Donald Trump, on top of her being a Black woman.

“It’s real motherf***ing simple with me. Until Kamala Harris goes to jail, until Kamala Harris becomes a convicted felon, until Kamala Harris filed motherf***ing bankruptcy six times for her and her company until Kamala Harris is impeached twice until Kamala Harris is indicted four motherf***ing times, until Kamala Harris is fined liable for sexual abuse until Kamala Harris is found guilty of motherf***ing fraud and got to pay $300 and some motherfucking million dollars,” he said.

“Until Kamala Harris start a motherf***ing insurrection, until Kamala Harris try to overthrow a motherf***ing election, until Kamala Harris is married three motherfucking times, until Kamala Harris has five kids with three different motherf***ingg men, until Kamala Harris do any of that, she’s a better motherf***ing candidate… to me.”

The Florida-based artist has used his in-car platform to highlight the many reasons why Harris is the right choice for President of the United States over some “rich white man” that does whatever “the f*** he wants to do.” He continued to say how he doesn’t hate women that much, especially a Black woman, to vote for Trump. “So you can vote for a motherf***ing AKA or the motherf***ing KKK…that’s your motherf***ing business,” he said.

Since the start of the 2024 political season, Plies, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, has called out Black men for being silent on issues concerning the Black community while receiving “checks” from “the white man.” However, a number of celebrities, including The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God, have pushed back on the rapper’s Democratic alliance while criticizing Harris’ lack of policy review.

After another video was posted by Piles telling viewers to “stop asking a mothaf**king Black woman to explain theyself to you, if y’all ain’t willing to ask a mothaf**king white man to explain himself,” according to Vibe, Charlamagne said it was “absolutely” wrong for the rapper or any voter to suggest that Black people should “settle” for their candidate. “I don’t understand Plies or any Black person for that matter, telling Black people to ‘just settle,’” he said.

“‘Just accept whatever the candidate is giving you. Don’t ask questions, just vote. They don’t have to explain anything to us.’ No.”

"Votes are earned, not given." Charlamagne says Plies is a billion percent wrong and that Kamala Harris has to explain her agenda and why she should be president, just like Donald Trump.



Regardless of the pushback over the airwaves, social media users and fans have praised Plies for “preaching” the facts and educating voters. “I don’t hate women that much, especially no black women” FACTS! Then proceeded to drop counter every point people have been trying to use an against Kamala. Plies been preaching all week,” @kirayoshikage5_ wrote.

Since Plies has gained popularity in the political space, some fans were curious if he would make an appearance at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

