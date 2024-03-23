Leave The Sand At The Beach And Opt For Lavish Leisure Instead

Luxury travel is on the rise. An increasing number of travelers have ditched their local beaches in favor of visiting exotic locations abroad that provide extravagant amenities.

Going to the beach or traveling overseas does not have to be your only options for your next vacation. A luxury experience can be found right here in the continental U.S.. Located in the northern part of Florida, Kissimmee, is a 20-minute ride from the Orlando airport and is positioning itself as a place eager, willing, and capable of handling families and friends in search of fun and luxury. The unassuming city is the home to a thriving luxury rental community. Experience Kissimmee where “An abundance of activities and endless opportunities for relaxation and adventure” awaits.

Luxury rental companies like Jeeves provide sprawling homes with less restrictions than your normal Airbnb. The company and many like it give regular vacationers access to mansions decked out with bowling alleys, game rooms, extravagant pools, complete with grattos, jacuzzis, and slides.

Kissimmee is also home to a network of private chefs that can be hired separately to cater to your vacation tastes. If patrons don’t want to take the personal chef route access to world class chefs are within the county limits.

Salt & the Cellar restaurant, located in the Ette Hotel, was created by Michelin Star-winning chef Akira Back. Salt & the Cellar offers an immersive and decadent culinary experience. The restaurant features a Mediterranean and Asian infused menu. Their drinks that overwhelm all of your senses are worth every penny.

The ultimate soft-life awaits at one of Kissimmee’s many wellness spas. The Spa inside the Ette features aromatherapy, sound baths, tranquility pods, and trained masseuses waiting to help you get your mind and body into vacation mode.

If a more active vacation experience is what you crave, then “the most magical place on Earth,” Disney, is right around the corner. With six parks available, any family, friend group, or solo traveler can tailor their experience to suit their needs. For a classic experience The Magic Kingdom awaits. Walk amongst Disney characters and explore Elsa’s Castle.

For older crowds, Animal Kingdom and EPCOT provide a great balance between adult and child experiences.

Image Provided Courtesy Of Disney, Olga Thompson, Photographer) EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Feb. 28-May 27, 2024 Image Provided Courtesy Of Disney, Olga Thompson, Photographer) EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Feb. 28-May 27, 2024 Image Provided Courtesy Of Disney, Matt Stroshane, Photographer

The Guardians of the Galaxy ride at EPCOT is a thrilling, immersive experience that takes you into the beloved Marvel film. Epcot hosts its annual “EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival during Spring and Summer.” Manicured lawns of sculptured foliage depicting some of Disney’s most beloved characters are everywhere and perfect for capturing memories. In the evening, Disney hosts the “Luminous the Symphony of Us,” a nighttime fireworks display set to move and nostalgic music.

If a day in an amusement park is unappealing, a day of shopping with the assistance of a personal stylist is preferred. The Mall at Millenia offers a one-on-one personal stylist experience with P.S. Personal Stylists. The mall features high-end designer stores, Coach, Anthropologie, and more.

If none of those options float your boat, Experience Kissimmee website offers a list of activities, from Hot Air Ballooning over the gorgeous landscape and sunset riverboat rides. Even without a beach Kissimmee is packed full of fun. The city is setting itself apart from others in Florida vacation spots where tourists are being actively deterred from visiting.

Kissimmee City Commissioner, Angela Eady actively welcomes tourists of all sorts to check out what the city has to offer.

Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE Eady states, “We’re in the process of getting prepared right now.” She continues, “Having major events come includes job creating, that’s a great thing.”

Beaches may be absent from Kissimmee, but there is no shortage of luxury and fun.

