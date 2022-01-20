Staying In Shape Is Much Easier With This Folding Exercise Bike

This time of the year, keeping the weight gained over the holidays off is a difficult task. Not only are there residual post-holiday parties to attend, but the frigid weather that cloaks a good portion of the country in the early months makes walking or running outside far from ideal or comfortable.

An increase in coronavirus cases and the discovery of new variants make working out in the gym less than appealing. So there’s never been a better time to exercise from home, particularly with the NAIPO 3-in-1 Stationary Folding Exercise Bike. For a limited time, it’s available for $322.99. That’s a savings of 10% from its MSPR ($359).

The NAIPO 3-in-1 Stationary Folding Exercise Bike is a cardio powerhouse. It comes with eight resistance levels and three built-in: semi-recumbent, upright, and recumbent. If you want to up the heart rate, it’s equipped with built-in tension ropes.

Track your workout with the LCD display. It monitors heart rate, speed, distance, time duration, and calories burned. You’ll even get pulse sensors in the handlebars, plus an LCD area that includes a bracket where an iPad or a different tablet can be placed.

The bike weighs 71 pounds, so it’s sturdy enough to handle even the most aggressive and strenuous workouts. It can support up to 265 pounds, and it also has a reinforcement frame.

With an ergonomic design, it features an adjustable seat frame that suits all lengths and types. It’s fully foldable, so it can be stored away when needed to save space.

Even when the temperature warms up, having a reliable workout source at home will still come in handy for those days with inclement weather. A good workout on the NAIPO 3-in-1 Stationary Folding Exercise Bike will not only ensure you maintain strong health but will also eliminate the hassle of having to trek to the gym. Purchase it today for the limited-time price of $322.99.

Prices subject to change.