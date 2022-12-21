Pittsburgh Steelers Legend, Serial Entrepreneur Franco Harris Passes Away at 72

In the week of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and his former NFL team’s plans to retire his jersey, Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away at the age of 72.

The president of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney II, confirmed his death and released a statement:

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022

The Associated Press reported that Harris’ son Dok informed the media outlet that Franco passed away overnight. The cause of death was not stated.

An announcement was just made on Tuesday about a upcoming documentary featuring the 72-year-old legend, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, which was voted the greatest play in NFL history. Franco Harris: A Football Life will premiere on Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. on the NFL Network. The film is scheduled for the exact date when the play happened during Harris’ rookie season in 1972. The documentary will also feature his infamous Steelers teammates from the 70s, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Terry Bradshaw.