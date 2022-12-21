Pittsburgh Steelers Legend, Serial Entrepreneur Franco Harris Passes Away at 72

In the week of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and his former NFL team’s plans to retire his jersey, Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away at the age of 72.
The president of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Art Rooney II, confirmed his death and released a statement:
Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris: pic.twitter.com/5Ojd5Uatvr
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 21, 2022
The Associated Press reported that Harris’ son Dok informed the media outlet that Franco passed away overnight. The cause of death was not stated.
An announcement was just made on Tuesday about a upcoming documentary featuring the 72-year-old legend, celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, which was voted the greatest play in NFL history. Franco Harris: A Football Life will premiere on Dec. 23, at 9 p.m. on the NFL Network. The film is scheduled for the exact date when the play happened during Harris’ rookie season in 1972. The documentary will also feature his infamous Steelers teammates from the 70s, including Joe Greene, Mel Blount, Jack Ham, and Terry Bradshaw.
Harris sent a message via Twitter last week to promote the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. Bradshaw, his former teammate, quarterback, and current sportscaster, was featured in the video.
Terry's still got it 😂
The Immaculate Reception is coming to @NFLALLDAY – where you can own the NFL's most iconic Moments!
Join the drop on Dec. 20th and YOU could be one of 10 fans to own the Immaculate Reception Moment
Sign up now ➡️ https://t.co/3rRAHhJmcq
#ALLDAYFAMILY
— Franco Harris (@francoharrishof) December 14, 2022
The NFL team was already scheduled to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey during the halftime of the Steelers’ upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.
Harris took home the NFL’s Rookie to the Year award in 1972. He set a rushing record for a rookie at that time when he ran for 1,055 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. His play helped the Steelers reach the playoffs for the second time in the franchise’s history.
Harris totaled 12,120 yards and won four Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s. He initiated the Steelers dynasty when he caught a last-second pass from Bradshaw in a playoff game against the Oakland Raiders in 1972.
Harris ended his career as the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher behind Walter Payton and Jim Brown.
The legend graced the cover of the September 1996 issue of BLACK ENTERPRISE, as one of the relatively few professional athletes at the time to successfully transition into business. As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Harris and his partners purchased and later sold Parks Sausage Co., a company that had ranked among the BE 100s, in the late 90s.
Harris leaves behind his wife Dana Dokmanovich and son, Dok.