Black Women Fly, Too: Steffanie Rivers Is The First Black Woman-Owned Drone Academy In Texas







Steffanie Rivers is no stranger to breaking barriers — and now she’s helping others break into one of the most profitable industries of the decade. As the first Black woman in Texas to register a drone academy, she is soaring to new heights with TCB Drones, a forward-thinking training company that’s creating real opportunities for people of color to earn certifications, launch careers, and command top-dollar contracts in drone technology.

Her message is clear: Black women fly, too. And it’s time we get paid for it.

Now, Rivers is inviting aspiring drone pilots, career changers, and tech-curious professionals to a free Zoom webinar:

Webinar Title: From Hobby to Hustle: Master Drone Certification and Monetize Your Skills

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM CST

Register Now: https://bit.ly/dronepilotacademy

Attendees will discover how FAA-certified drone pilots are earning $300–$500 per hour, and how TCB Drones can help them become one of the few — and the first — in their communities to cash in.

“Most of the time when I walk into an industry event, I’m one of the only Black women in the room. That’s exactly why I’m here — to change that,” said Rivers.

Her programs serve high school students, military veterans, and adults looking for an alternative to traditional career paths. Through summer camps, self-paced online certification courses, and specialty training in aerial mapping, inspections, and search-and-rescue support, TCB Drones is preparing a new generation to take flight.

Rivers has already partnered with national organizations like Black and Missing, Inc. and the Dock Ellis Foundation, using drone technology for real-world impact — from locating missing persons to supporting safety efforts in vulnerable communities

This fall, she’ll take the stage as a featured panel moderator at the Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, but her mission starts right at home.

“Don’t be afraid to be the only one,” she urged. “You belong in this industry. You belong in this conversation. Let’s make sure you’re also getting paid.”

