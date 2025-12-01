NFL Star Stefon Diggs Helps Single Mothers Through Foundation

New England Patriots’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs is showing his appreciation for single mothers.

His organization, Diggs Deeper Foundation, in collaboration with the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, hosted “Game Day of Giving: Gear Up & Give Back” at Gillette Stadium, the Patriots’ home stadium, on Monday, Nov. 17.

Patriots.com reported that the event will be featured during Dec. 1’s Monday Night Football, when the Patriots visit the New York Giants.

Diggs, an 11-year NFL veteran, was 14 when his father died. His mother raised him and his two brothers.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island residents attended the event at the stadium for a night of entertainment, food, children’s crafts, and family-friendly activities. “Diggs Deep Warm-Up Kits” were distributed to families, packed with coats, hats, gloves, socks, and other cold-weather essentials.

“I appreciate everybody who came out,” Diggs said at the event. “I want you to know that here at the Patriots and the Diggs Deep Foundation like to make sure our initiatives help single mothers, mothers in general, and kids. That’s always the focus.”

Select New England-based non-profit organizations partnered with the Diggs Deep Foundation, including the Patriots Foundation, Sojourner House, Abby’s House, and Cradles to Crayons.

“I’m thankful for a lot,” Diggs said. “Up to this point, coming off an injury and being able to be part of a special community, part of this team, part of an organization that is as serious about giving back as I am. Around the holiday season, you get in that cheerful spirit to pay it forward. I’m blessed for a lot of things.”

Diggs, whose lone season with the Houston Texans prematurely ended due to a knee injury, signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots in March. He has helped the team to a 10-2 record, with some pundits penciling the Patriots as Super Bowl favorites. On the personal side, Diggs and Bronx-raised hip-hop and reality TV star Cardi B recently had a baby together.

