Stefon Diggs Debuts Luxury Furniture Line At Miami Art Basel, To Bring 'A Feeling Of Peace At Home'







Stefon Diggs is showing he’s more than an NFL star and Cardi B’s 4x Pro Bowler boyfriend by stepping into the design world with his luxury furniture debut at Miami Art Basel.

The New England Patriots wide receiver showcased his Si Vis Pacem furniture line at Design Miami during Miami Art Basel, unveiling plush sofas, sculptural backless H-shaped chairs, and oversized fur-framed mirrors, Vogue reports. Now available by commission ahead of a broader release in 2026, Diggs created the collection as functional art meant to bring a sense of peace and style to the home.

“For this launch, I wanted to create functional art pieces, objects, and furniture that contribute to a feeling of peace at home,” Diggs said. “Si Vis Pacem is really a direct reflection of that desire. I feel the most at peace when I’m in a space I created—and I wanted to share that with the world. I would love for people to feel welcomed by my work. Similar to coming home to a warm environment where you can ground yourself and prepare for what’s to come.”

Diggs broke down the meaning behind the line’s name in an Instagram post, noting that he’s been developing the collection for the last year. The title comes from the Latin phrase “if you want peace, prepare for war.”

“Been waiting all year to share this with the world. Welcome to @sivispacem.home, if you want peace, prepare for war ❤️‍🩹,” he wrote.

The five-piece collection features a sofa, backless H-shaped chairs, oversized mirrors, a plush olive-green lounge chair, and opulent free-form mirrors wrapped in real animal fur. This element quickly drew criticism from PETA, which called out the All-Pro wide receiver, telling him to stick to football rather than forms of design that cause cruelty to animals.

“These family-oriented Song Dogs can suffer for days before the hunter returns to shoot or bludgeon them to death and peel the skin from their bodies, so PETA urges Diggs to stick to football and use faux fur for his next arts-and-crafts project,” PETA’s Senior Vice President Lisa Lange said.

