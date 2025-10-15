Reignited Partnership: Stefon Diggs And ASICS Kick Off Second Exclusive Footwear Line

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and ASICS have just released their latest collaboration, the limited-edition GEL-DS TRAINER™ 14.

The wide receiver posted a video of a seemingly young Stefon playing in ASICS as a child, lacing up his sneakers en route to the field to play football. While the other kids are on the field, young Stefon is seen making moves that will take him to the NFL. As the video clip proceeds, a young mother pulls up to pick up the young boy, who is now wearing a pair of ASICS and being verbally disciplined about getting his “play shoes” dirty.

The clip ends when the mother and son are in the house, and Diggs pulls up to deliver what is most likely a pair of ASICS.

“‘These are your play shoes’.. A reminder from my mom that stuck with me forever .. I’m so excited to bring that story to life and share it with the world… Oct 11 ❗️”

Diggs handled the concept and creative direction, as the shoe was released on Oct. 11.

“This project is bigger than a shoe… It’s my story,” Diggs said in a written statement to Complex. “My mom has always been the voice in my head keeping me grounded, and you see that in the details, right down to her handwriting on the tongue: ‘These are your play shoes.’ ASICS trusted me to lead the creative, and we built something that feels like home—clean, sharp, and full of little nods to my childhood. Seeing the design and the campaign come to life is a thank-you to her and to everyone who helped shape me. I’m grateful to ASICS for believing in my vision and building this with me.”

The ASICS GEL-DS TRAINER™ 14 is available on the brand’s website.

RELATED CONTENT: Depo-Provera Risks and Racial Disparity: As Brain Tumor Lawsuits Mount, Critics Recall History Of Targeting Black Women