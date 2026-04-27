Health and Wellness by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman The Currys Relaunch PLEZi Hydration Drink As New Formula Appeals To Wider Audience The married couple are co-founders of the brand, which now promotes health-focused beverages for families and active adults.







Steph and Ayesha Curry are reintroducing their PLEZi Hydration drink with a new formula to fit all activity levels and ages.

The Currys are already co-founders of the drink’s overarching brand, PLEZi Nutrition. Now, with their deeper creative input, they have relaunched PLEZi Hydration to support families and active adults.

The new formula ensures the safety and wellness of its wide-ranging audience, allowing drinkers to get an extra boost of hydration with every sip. The sports-famous family has used their star power to shed more light on the brand founded by Michelle Obama, which focuses on providing nutritious beverages for healthy living.

“When I think about what I grew up drinking versus what we know now about performance and hydration, there’s a real opportunity to raise the bar,” said Steph Curry, as reported by Essence. “With PLEZi Hydration, we wanted something that supports another level of hydration but still tastes great for the whole family, whether you’re an athlete or just someone who’s active in some way, shape or form.”

The married couple was the initial investors and brand partners for PLEZi. Noting its mission to produce nutrition-focused beverages, the basketball star emphasized that PLEZi’s values align with his family’s, further amplified through their Eat.Learn.Play foundation.

“For me, getting involved with PLEZi was about authenticity,” Curry added. “Everything I’m part of aligns with what we truly stand for. It’s never about just putting my name on a label—it’s about having a real seat at the table and being part of the decision-making process.”

Now, the new and improved PLEZi hydration will encourage anyone to drink with their health in mind. For Mrs. Curry, the famed chef said the flavor and health benefits go hand in hand.

“I think you’re getting that health factor while still keeping the integrity of something being delicious so that you’re not feeling like you have to choose being healthy over satisfying your cravings,” added the mother of four.

According to PLEZi’s website, the hydration drinks come in four distinct flavors: Orange Mango Slush, Fruit Punch, Berry Boom, and Lemon Lime Splash. While PLEZi Hydration rolls out new products to a widespread demographic, they hope to inspire healthy choices across generations.

“I hope [people] take away from this; that fueling your body can be easy and fun and delicious all at the same time, and that hopefully they find this a less stressful option and they feel like they don’t have to think about what to choose anymore,” continued Ayesha.

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