Legacy Hoops! Steph, Dell Curry Set Record For Most Combined Games By Father-Son Player Duo The father-son duo have another NBA player to add to their dynasty, Steph's younger brother Seth.







Steph and Dell Curry have a new NBA record to celebrate together.

Although Dell Curry has been retired for decades, he now holds a new NBA record thanks to his son, Steph. As a father-son player duo, the Currys have set the record for most combined games played.

As the Golden State Warriors guard made his 1,052nd regular-season appearance, he set a record alongside his father. The Athletic confirmed the news following the Jan. 3 game against the Utah Jazz.

As a duo, the two have now played 2,135 combined games. They beat a record previously held by Dolph Schayes and Danny Schayes, who had 2,134 combined games under their shared belt.

Steph has played with the Warriors since the franchise drafted him in 2009. Since then, he has gone on to secure four NBA titles with the team, as well as two MVP titles.

While Steph’s tenure with the Warriors cementing him as a future NBA Hall of Famer, his father also had a considerable career in the league. He played in the NBA for nearly two decades. The elder Curry played on several teams, including the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Toronto Raptors.

However, the Curry’s basketball legacy goes beyond the two, with Steph’s younger brother, Seth, also joining the NBA in 2013. According to the news outlet, the father-son/brother trio holds the record for the most combined NBA 3-pointers.

Seth and Steph also had their joint debut together as brothers-turned-teammates after Seth joined the Warriors for the 2025-2026 season.

However, Steph’s latest record with their father may continue to grow as Steph plays through the Western Conference. Although previously injured earlier this season, he has returned as the Warriors fight for the 8th seed with a 19-17 record. As an emerging dynasty in the NBA, the Curry family continues to make a name for itself and set records.

