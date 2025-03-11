March 11, 2025
Stephen Curry Takes On Role Of Assistant General Manager At Davidson College
This makes him the first active professional athlete to take on a business position with a college
Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has accepted an administrative role at his alma mater, Davidson College, making him the first active professional athlete to take on a business position with a college.
Davidson College announced that Curry, along with another alum, Matt Berman, will serve as assistant general managers for the Davidson basketball team. They also stated that the two men have created an initiative called the Curry-Berman Fund, an eight-figure fund to support the men’s and women’s basketball programs. The fund was created to help provide the program the means to help Davidson share revenue with the players.
“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a written statement. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”
Curry stated that he wants the athletes at Davidson to be able to compete with other colleges and universities that are compensating students for the use of their name, image and likeness.
Berman played soccer at the school for three years and has an ownership stake in the English football club Burnley FC. He is hoping the fund will spark support across the college community.
Davidson College President Doug Hicks welcomed the contribution from the former student-athletes.
“For Davidson, providing one of the best athletic programs in the country is an integral part of our identity as one of the nation’s best liberal arts colleges,” Hicks said. “The Currys and Bermans have provided an extraordinary gift, and they will give of their own time and expertise to ensure that we can continue providing an unparalleled educational experience — for our scholar-athletes and for our entire college community.”
Nearly three years ago, Curry earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Davidson, and he became the first person in school history to have his number retired at the school. He was also inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame.
