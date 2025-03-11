Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Stephen Curry Takes On Role Of Assistant General Manager At Davidson College This makes him the first active professional athlete to take on a business position with a college







Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry has accepted an administrative role at his alma mater, Davidson College, making him the first active professional athlete to take on a business position with a college.

Davidson College announced that Curry, along with another alum, Matt Berman, will serve as assistant general managers for the Davidson basketball team. They also stated that the two men have created an initiative called the Curry-Berman Fund, an eight-figure fund to support the men’s and women’s basketball programs. The fund was created to help provide the program the means to help Davidson share revenue with the players.

“The Davidson experience is top notch,” Curry said in a written statement. “My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience.”