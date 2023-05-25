Steph Curry Crosses Into Liquor Market With ‘Gentleman’s Cut’ Bourbon

The expansion of the Steph Curry brand is taking place in the spirits industry as he announced the upcoming launch of Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, which has been years in the making.

Although no official release date has been set, it will be manufactured at The Boone County Distilling Co. following the inaugural bottling.

“Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition,” said Curry in a written statement. “I’m proud to have helped carefully craft a new signature Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Gentleman’s Cut. This rich, complex and bold bourbon is the perfect offering to commemorate life’s great occasions, and will be part of a raised-glass toasting moment in the lives of my fans, friends and family.”

Curry was involved in every step of building the brand from manufacturing, blending, and aging to the packaging and marketing efforts.

Gentleman’s Cut begins in a 500-gallon copper pot stills where it is distilled. The whiskey is aged for five to seven years in charred white oak barrels. The resulting tastes are a combination of cinnamon, seared caramel, and sweet toasted chestnut.

Curry and his company, SC30 Inc. are partners in the bourbon with John Schwartz, the owner of Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley. Gentleman’s Cut is distilled, aged, and bottled by Game Changer Distillery in Boone County, Kentucky.

“In close collaboration with Stephen, we produced a high-quality aged bourbon offered at a great value that will resonate with bourbon connoisseurs and help grow the craft bourbon category to our global audience,” said Schwartz.

The brand has signed a national distribution agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. China Duty Free Group, which operates in more than 200 stores in 70 cities, will handle international distribution and will be among a select group of importers establishing the brand overseas.

You can own a bottle of Gentleman’s Cut for $79.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information, visit www.gentlemanscutbourbon.com.