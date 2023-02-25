Steph Curry Partners With AI Platform Simplicity To Help Residents Connect More With Their Cities

NBA superstar Steph Curry is adding artificial intelligence to his résumé.

According to a press release, the Golden State Warriors point guard is working with Simplicity to connect residents with their cities. Simplicity is a leading AI-driven platform that is making noise in Silicon Valley. The startup allows people to find all city services, updates, and events, all in one place. With the core mission of the platform being “to help the city administration improve the residents’ quality of life,” Curry felt it was a great fit. “I’m thrilled to join forces with the Simplicity team and support the company’s mission of enhancing our cities and streamlining the way we receive information,” Curry said.

“Technology is a powerful connector, and Simplicity is leading the charge in using it to make daily life easier for our communities.”

The startup’s website states their cutting-edge technology has already proven its capabilities in 30 major cities across the country, including New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Austin, Denver, Buffalo, St. Louis, Cleveland, and more.

Curry will be working side-by-side with Simplicity founding partners Miguel Gamino and Juraj Gago. Gamino has worked with the city of San Francisco and Mastercard. Gago says working with Curry is exciting based on Curry’s passion for community outreach. “Stephen brings a unique perspective and drive to Simplicity, and we’re honored to have him join our company,” Gago said. “His commitment to making a positive impact aligns with our mission and we’re excited to see what the future holds with him on our team.”

Curry is known for bridging the gap within the communities he represents. Last year, Curry and his wife, Ayesha, announced a plan called “Little Town Libraries,” encouraging book sharing and childhood literacy in Oakland. He also partnered with, NinetyToZero, a nonprofit, looking to petition organizations across the country to help close the racial wealth gap.