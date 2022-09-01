Stephen Curry Receives Bachelor of Arts Degree and Induction Into Davidson College Hall of Fame

Winning a fourth NBA championship and a Finals MVP for the first time would make for a great year, but it seems like those accomplishments weren’t enough for Stephen Curry.

The basketball superstar was recently honored by his alma mater, Davidson College, 13 years after leaving the school to become a future Hall of Fame NBA player. Curry was drafted number seven overall by the Golden State Warriors.

Earlier this year, Curry earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology from Davidson, but couldn’t attend the graduation ceremony due to his pursuit of an NBA championship. The North Carolina college honored him Wednesday by allowing him to obtain his degree. The sharpshooter also the number he wore at Davidson—30, of course—retired, the first athlete in Davidson’s history to receive this honor.

But things didn’t stop there!

Curry was also inducted into Davidson College’s Hall of Fame.

“I get kind of awkward at times when I walk into this gym and see this many people showing up just for me and the celebration of what, you know, the graduation and the Hall of Fame induction and seeing my jersey in the rafters,” Curry said.

“But every single person that I got to play with, that coached me, help[ed] me when I was hurt and injured and trying to find ways to get back on the court. All the faculty and staff that supported me through my three years here. I really feel like this is why this matters so much.”

According to Davidson College, Curry just needed to complete one semester to graduate. With the assistance of several professors, two from Davidson, one from Stanford, and another from UC Santa Cruz who taught Curry while they were both at Davidson, Curry finished the coursework.