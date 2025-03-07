‘First Take’s’ Stephen A. Smith Secures $100M Bag From ESPN Contract Extension

Stephen A. Smith, the face of ESPN’s First Take, has extended his five-year contract with the network to $25 million annually.

According to The Athletic, the talkative host has signed on the dotted line to continue to talk about sports on the station’s flagship morning program while scaling back his participation on other shows on the network. The commentator and analyst has been negotiating with the network for several months with the speculation that he wanted to become the highest-paid sports analyst at ESPN. With this latest contract, he surpasses Pat McAfee, who signed an $85 million contract for five years in 2023 at the network.

Breaking News from @theathletic.bsky.social: Stephen A. Smith is said to have agreed to a new, five-year contract with ESPN worth at least $100 million. [image or embed] — The New York Times (@nytimes.com) March 6, 2025 at 5:46 PM

There seems to be one person who doesn’t care about Smith’s contract extension.

After the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in overtime, 113-109, Lakers forward LeBron James was seen talking to Smith in a not-so-friendly fashion as he walked off the court and passed the First Take host. For those who may not know, Smith is a prominent LeBron critic and has also talked about his son and teammate, Bronny James.

As with many basketball fans and analysts, Smith felt that the Lakers selected him only because he is LeBron’s son. He has criticized the move and questioned the team’s commitment to pacifying LeBron’s desire to have his son play on the team. Most critics feel that Bronny, at best, can be a good role player in the NBA but should sharpen his skills in the G League first.

Several outlets have reported that LeBron allegedly said to Smith, “I’m a tell you one time, bro. Keep my son out of this sh**, bro,” before angrily walking off the court.

Damn LeBron stepped to Stephen A Smith👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/ZJIDcPU4dL — LegendOfWinning (@LegendOfWinning) March 7, 2025

