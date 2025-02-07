40 for 40: LeBron James Second Player To Score 40 Points At Age 40

Future Hall of Famer LeBron James became the second player in NBA history to score 40 points at the age of 40 years old.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 40-year-old James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA player to achieve that feat on Feb. 6. In a 120-112 victory over the Golden State Warriors, “King James” had a stat line of 42 points, 17 rebounds, eight assists, one steal, and a block.

LeBron joins Michael Jordan as the only player to score 40 points at the age of 40, surpassing the mark with a 3-pointer that gives LeBron 42 for the evening, alongside 17 rebounds and 7 assists. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 7, 2025

After the contest, a reporter asked him how he felt about joining Jordan in this category.

“What do I think? That I’m old, that’s what I think,” James said.

Added James, “The biggest thing is that we got the win, obviously. Throughout my journey, anytime I’ve been named or in the category or crossed paths with any of the greats is always humbling.”

“What do I think? That I’m old” 😂@KingJames reacts to learning that he and MJ are the only two players to score 40+ PTS over the age of 40 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gFSQAntjGl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 7, 2025

James’ spirited play took place after the league named him its Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, Jan. 27, through Sunday, Feb. 2. In four games, James averaged 27.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 10 assists a game.

In that stretch, the Lakers finished 3-1 ,beating the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards, and the New York Knicks on the road.

James has been named the the league’s player of the week in the Eastern or Wester Conference a league-record 69 times.

The Lakers, who just added superstar guard Luka Doncic in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, is now 30-19, fifth place in the Western Conference. They host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Feb. 8.

