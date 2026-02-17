Politics by Jeroslyn JoVonn Stephen A. Smith Boasts, ‘We Wouldn’t Have A Border Crisis Under My Watch’ The ESPN star outlined part of his potential presidential agenda during an interview with journalist Robert Costa.







Stephen A. Smith is continuing to hint at a 2028 presidential bid, outlining positions that include stronger border security and increased funding for law enforcement.

The longtime sports commentator outlined his policy views for immigration, the economy, and crime in a Feb. 15 interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“We wouldn’t have a border crisis under my watch. Hell no,” he said, in a clip shared online. “We wouldn’t have this crime that exists on the streets of New York—you wouldn’t hear about me saying ‘Defund the police.'”

“We ain’t defunding any police. I’m calling 911 when there is a problem, I know you’re calling 911 when there’s a problem,” he added. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to have less police officers out there. There’s going to be more—that’s me!”

Smith also said he would prioritize building a stronger economy, arguing that economic growth is key to reducing crime and instability across the United States.

“I believe when you have something to lose, you know how to behave,” he said. “If you have nothing, you have nothing to lose. As a result, you’re willing to tear down anything—even it’s America—because you feel betrayed by a country that’s supposed to be looking out for you and positioning you to thrive, instead of wallowing in misery and suffering.”

While Smith appears eager to present himself as a serious presidential contender, social media reactions to another celebrity entering politics have been mixed, with many expressing skepticism about his recent interview with Robert Costa.

Stephen A. Smith is moving closer to a 2028 campaign… spending a few days with him in recent months reminded me of spending a few days with Trump back in 2013-2014. Many laughed at the prospect of a bid. But in an age of celebrity and social media… https://t.co/VrTmJUWtsB — Robert Costa (@costareports) February 13, 2026

“Democrats aren’t Republicans, Mr. Costa. We like our nominees to be qualified. No more entry-level presidents who’ve never served in public office,” one X user wrote.

“Will fatigued Americans have the stamina to go from a president who needs constant attention and will do anything to get it to another president who needs constant attention and will do anything to get it?” another user sarcastically asked.

President Donald Trump recently voiced support for Smith during a NewsNation town hall.

“I love watching him,: Trump said. “He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him. You know, a lot of these Democrats I watch, I say they have no chance. I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates. And I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.”

