Say What? Stephen A. Smith Says He Feels Like A 'Fool' After Voting For Kamala Harris
Smith says he and others "fell for the okiedokie" in immediately lending their support for Kamala Harris.







Stephen A. Smith appears to regret his choice for president. The ESPN spoke candidly, calling himself a “fool” for voting for Kamala Harris.

The sports commentator shared his thoughts while appearing on Real Time With Bill Mayer on Jan. 24. During the conversation, Smith revealed that he and others should have thought more carefully before casting their vote for the last-minute Democratic nominee.

The “First Take” host argued that the choice to support Harris felt superficial given her performance in the 2020 primaries.

“Kamala Harris, who didn’t resonate during the primaries in 2020, couldn’t even get to Iowa, suddenly is the Democratic nominee. Then, you roll up to the convention in Chicago and everybody is like ‘She’s a rockstar!’ So it’s like ‘How’d that happen?” questioned Smith, as reported by Fox News.

While acknowledging that he did vote for her, he says they “fell for the okiedoke” in doing so. He also shared that he and others felt like “d— fools” by following suit with other liberal voters.

He continued, “Yes I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like d— fools, because we supported it, we fell for the okiedoke as they say. If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee.”

On the other hand, Smith noted how Trump was able to relate to more Americans despite his legal issues.

“Here’s the deal: the man was impeached twice, he was convicted on 34 felony counts, and the American people still said, ‘He’s closer to normal than what we see on the left,’” he added.

Smith, however, has shared similar opinions before. Since the election, he has remained an outspoke critic of the Democratic party. More recently, he stated that he was “glad” Trump won due to the Dems’ “manipulation” of voters.

“I did not vote for Donald Trump, but I’m glad he won,” remarked Smith earlier this month.

While Smith continues to confront the Democrats on their handling of the election, his thoughts are striking up their own controversies for the Black media personality.

