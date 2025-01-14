Stephen A. Smith Admits Being Glad President-Elect Trump Won Election

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith recently stated that although he did not vote for President-elect Donald Trump, he admits he is glad Trump emerged victorious in the election.

In a conversation with Dave Rubin posted on Rubin’s Instagram account, Smith seemed disappointed that he voted for Vice President Kamala Harris based on the Democratic Party’s talking points.

The video clip starts with Smith acknowledging Trump’s and the Republicans’ victory but clarifying that he did not vote for the president-elect.

“I did not vote for Donald Trump, but I’m glad he won.”

“Because when I see, especially in the aftermath of the election, some of the things that transpired with the Democratic Party, you know, in an effort to manipulate the election in the vote, it really ticked me off.”

He admitted that, based on what he heard from the Democrats, he felt guilted into voting for the vice president, and this “bothered” him.

“When you hear people talking about practical, practical things, and then I saw folks on the left, basically trying to guilt me into voting for you. It bothered me. I might have ended up voting for Kamala Harris because I didn’t like how Trump acts, but what I didn’t do was call him a racist.”

Smith acknowledges knowing Trump and having a casual relationship with him and knew that what the “left” was saying about him wasn’t true in terms of Trump being a racist and other perceived references to the incoming president.

“I didn’t call him a Nazi. I knew Trump before he ran for president. We talked on the phone; we talked at basketball games or boxing events. I knew this man there, so some of the things that were being said about him, I knew were not true. And I was saying, come on, y’all, that you got to do better than that.”

