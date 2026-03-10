Does Stephen A. Smith Have A 2028 Presidency Plan?

After “teasing” people by saying that he may run for president in the 2028 election, and after going back and forth with whether he’d seriously run, sportscaster Stephen A. Smith recently revealed that he won’t pursue the office.

The controversial sports analyst, who has seemingly leaned more towards Republican views in recent years, appeared on Fox News‘ new podcast, Hang Out with Sean Hannity. Smith was the first guest of the new show, and after Hannity questioned his presidential aspirations, Smith confirmed that “it’s not happening.”

“Let me put the presidential aspirations to bed. If I have to give up my money, it’s not happening,” Smith said on the podcast.

Now that he claims he won’t be running for the highest political office in the land, Smith was asked for his choices if he had to get behind a candidate for the presidency. Surprisingly, his selection was the current Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, according to Fox News.

The registered Democrat admited that he would cross the aisle and back Rubio, stating that the politician, especially in the current Trump administration, is the adult in the room.

“He’s an adult in the room. There is no questioning his qualifications for the job,” Smith told Hannity.

He also mentioned two other potential candidates for the office, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, as others he would consider for the position. He favored the two men over some Democrats who may run for the office in 2028, including two of Trump’s biggest foes, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Smith has been one of the most controversial commentators and has spoken more on topics outside the realm of sports in recent years, including launching a SiriusXM program titled Straight Shooter with Stephen A.

