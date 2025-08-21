ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Credits President Trump For Trying To End ‘Conflicts Around The World’

ESPN’s First Take host Stephen A. Smith took a swipe at Democrats on his podcast on Aug. 18 and then appeared on Fox News the next night and stated that President Trump has done more to try to end “conflicts around the world” than previous administrations.

Smith showed up on Sean Hannity’s show to talk about the Trump administration’s attempt to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. On his YouTube show on Aug. 18, Smith blamed the “Democrats in office” for the war that Russia started with Ukraine, placing it squarely on President Biden since Russia attacked Ukraine while he was in office.

“We ain’t gonna act like he [Trump] caused this now. It’s Democrats in office,” Smith stated on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “It was Biden in office when a full-fledged war against Ukraine took place, courtesy of Russia’s instigation, no matter what they try to say to Trump.”

Hannity referred to Smith’s comments on his show while speaking to the sports analyst, basically saying that the Democrats want Trump to fail while he is in office. Although Smith agrees that he isn’t necessarily supporting Trump, he states that he recognizes that the current president may be doing more to end conflicts in other wars taking place around the world.

“He has done more than practically almost any administration has tried to do when it comes to ending conflicts around the world, and he’s put himself in a position where the political capital he stands to gain isn’t necessarily that great,” Smith told the Fox News host.

“His willingness to do so, obviously something that shouldn’t be ignored, and something that should be, dare I say, applauded to some degree.”

Although the Fox News host chose to speak to Smith about the ESPN host giving Trump some credit, Smith did appear on another program to chastise the president because he had failed on one of his many campaign promises he gave while running for office. After promising the end of the Russia-Ukraine war “on day one,” after seven months as president, there is no resolution.

“The reality is, and excuse my language, he opened his mouth and deposited checks his a** can’t cash,” Smith said on NewsNation’s CUOMO show Aug. 18. “That’s really what it comes down to. You got to be able to end this war. You talked a lot of stuff about ending this war and how you would end it in one day. Now, we recognize that that’s hyperbole. We understand that something like that is not going to end in one day.”

