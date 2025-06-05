Stephen A. Smith Lands SiriusXM Deal

Stephen A. Smith has signed a deal with satellite radio network SiriusXM.

Smith shared the news while appearing on The Howard Stern Show at his new home on SiriusXM. The company announced it has inked the ESPN anchor to a multi-year agreement. He is bringing his trademark style to a new audience that will not be limited to sports.

“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” Smith said in a written statement. “I’ve been on Mad Dog before, had the time of my life. So I’m loving the fact that I get to reunite with my guy, Mad Dog, on his turf. That, in itself, is a beautiful thing. But to then add a weekly show where I have a potent platform to discuss riveting subjects in the world of Pop Culture, Politics and Social Commentary…let’s just say it doesn’t get any better than that. September can’t come soon enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve been in radio…especially going back and forth with the callers. Can’t wait to get re-started. Buckle Up! I’m coming!”

The sportscaster, who recently signed a contract extension with ESPN, which will now pay him $25 million annually, has added the Sirius XM gig to his already busy schedule.

Smith will host and executive two shows, as both are slated to start in September and will air on Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). His sports talk show will air weekdays to join a daily Mad Dog Sports Radio lineup that features Mad Dog Unleashed, hosted by Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.

Smith will also start another show that will air weekly, incorporating current events, pop culture, and social commentary-focused content. This show will air each week on a non-sports SiriusXM channel, to be announced later.

“Stephen A. is a singular talent and one of the most influential voices in media today,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “While so many people know him for his unparalleled sports commentary, his interests extend far beyond the borders of sports and into the worlds of politics, news, entertainment and so much more. SiriusXM gives him the unfiltered creative freedom to delve into any topic and allows him to showcase his unique talents and perspectives.”

Listeners should anticipate Smith’s Mad Dog Sports Radio show starting Tuesday, Sept. 2.