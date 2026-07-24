(Photo: PLEZi Nutrition) Sports by Selena Hill Ayesha And Stephen Curry Team Up With Michelin-Starred Chef And The Ritz-Carlton To Open Restaurants In Charlotte The power couple plans to open three new dining concepts inside The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte.







NBA superstar Stephen Curry and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry are returning to their hometown roots through a new hospitality venture that will bring three upscale dining concepts to Charlotte.

The power couple is partnering with Michelin-starred chef Michael Mina and The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, to launch Sweet July Cafe, The Eighth Rule, and Bourbon Steak as part of the luxury hotel’s multimillion-dollar renovation. The first concept to debut was Sweet July Cafe, which opened on July 21, reports The Charlotte Observer. Inspired by Ayesha Curry’s lifestyle brand, the café features specialty coffee, seasonal smoothies, and baked goods, as well as menu items influenced by her Jamaican roots.

“Sweet July has always been rooted in community and creating spaces where people feel genuinely welcomed,” Ayesha Curry said in a statement, according to The Charlotte Observer.

“Charlotte means so much to my family and me, making it the perfect home for our newest café. Working alongside Chef Michael Mina throughout my career has deeply influenced the way I think about hospitality and food, and I’m thrilled to see our partnership continue to grow through the Sweet July cafés. I’m especially excited to introduce new menu items that reflect both the spirit of my Jamaican heritage, as well as the evolution of our café experience.”

The Eighth Rule, an intimate bourbon-focused cocktail lounge created by Stephen Curry, is slated to open later this year. Named after the seven official rules of bourbon production, the concept invites patrons to create their own “eighth rule” through curated cocktails, rare whiskey pours, and elevated small plates.

“The Eighth Rule has always been about creating an experience that brings people together for community and conversation, while enjoying elevated food and drink offerings,” Stephen Curry said in the release.

“Expanding to Charlotte is especially exciting because it’s a city that not only holds a special place in mine and my family’s heart, but it’s filled with incredible energy and culture,” added the four-time NBA champion. “With The Eighth Rule Charlotte, we’re building on the foundation of the bourbon tradition while encouraging guests to create their own ‘eighth rule,’ their own way to celebrate and enjoy the moment. We can’t wait to welcome people into the space and become part of the Charlotte community.”

The third concept, Bourbon Steak, is Michael Mina’s award-winning steakhouse known for premium cuts of beef, globally inspired seafood dishes, and an extensive wine and spirits program. The restaurant is scheduled to open in late winter 2026. Mina said Charlotte’s rapidly evolving culinary scene made the city a natural fit for one of his flagship restaurants.

“You can see when cities are really starting to happen with food — Charlotte’s a really good city. It was even more concrete when they did ‘Top Chef’ here,” Mina said. “In a city like this — it’s starting to explode with food and beverage. This particular project … felt like it could add to the landscape with the combination of The Ritz-Carlton.”

Karen Ayad, general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte, called the partnership a major win for the city as the hotel completes its transformation.

“The partnerships that we’re entering into with Michael Mina and Ayesha and Steph Curry are not just exciting for The Ritz-Carlton, Charlotte — I think they are super exciting for Charlotte as a whole,” Ayad said. “They are going to bring some incredible culinary and beverage creativity, energy and experiences that will lend themselves to that growing scene in Charlotte.”

The Currys, who met while growing up in Charlotte, have steadily expanded their hospitality portfolio, making the Queen City their latest destination for food, culture, and community.

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