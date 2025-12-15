Stephen Curry Passes Michael Jordan With Latest Scoring Record

NBA champion and future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry has added another accolade to his long career yesterday, surpassing Michael Jordan for the most 40-plus-point games after age 30.

According to NBA.com, the prolific sharpshooter scored 48 points against the Portland Trailblazers. It wasn’t enough the Golden State Warriors, to the Blazers, 136-131.

It was the 45th time Curry has reached that level, according to Sports Illustrated. And it was the 75th time that the “Baby-Faced Assassin” has done that in his career, which is ninth all-time. The leader: Wilt Chamberlain who did that a whopping 271 times.

Steph passes Michael Jordan for the most 40-plus point performances by a player age 30 or older 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZtY2TeJhyS — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) December 15, 2025



Curry hit a season-high 12 3-pointers in the game, coming close to tying his league record of 14.

Draymond Green contributed to the historic night by adding his name to the Warriors’ record books. When he made a steal in the third quarter, he became the franchise’s third player to have 1,200 steals. He is behind Hall of Famer Chris Mullin’s 1,360 steals and substantially behind the team leader, Curry, who has registered 1,574 steals in his illustrious career.

In the Warriors’ previous game on Dec. 12, Curry took over Jordan’s record for the most 35-point games after turning 30 years old, but it was not enough to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, who won 127-120. Curry scored 39 points and six 3-pointers during the game.

Although Curry, 37, has missed nine games this season, he still leads the team in scoring by averaging 29.6 points a game and has made 48.4% of his shots and connecting on 41.2% of his 3-point shots. He has 3.9 assists per game, while getting 1.9 steals and 3.7 rebounds per game.

The Warriors next face the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 18 in Phoenix, before hosting them in San Francisco on Dec. 20. The Warriors are currently 13-14.

