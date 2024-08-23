by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Olympic Gold Medal Winner Stephen Curry Endorses Kamala Harris For President The NBA player appeared via video to throw his support behind her at the Democratic National Convention.







Although many people at the Democratic National Convention were expecting a “surprise” performance by Beyoncé, the crowd did receive a surprise from an Olympic gold medal winner.

According to People, Golden State Warriors superstar and leading scorer Stephen Curry appeared via video to publicly endorse the Democratic nominee for president of the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris. On the final night of the DNC, which took place in Chicago this year, the Team USA gold medal winner threw his support behind Harris.

While wearing his recently acquired medal, Curry told the audience via video, “It’s been an honor for me to represent our country. It’s been an honor to support Kamala [Harris]. So let’s all do our part.”

He references the Paris Olympics: “That unity on and off the court reminded us that together we can do all things and continue to inspire the world. That’s why I believe that Kamala, as president, can bring that unity back and continue to move our country forward. This is about preserving hope and belief in our country, making sure families can be taken care of in their most precious times.”