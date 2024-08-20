Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Anthony Edwards Reveals Being Drug-Tested After Winning Gold Medal At Olympics The Minnesota Timberwolves player was tested along with Phoenix Suns player, Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry







A conversation during the Fanatics Fest over the weekend (Aug. 17) in New York City revealed that three of Team USA’s basketball team members were tested for drugs after the United States won the gold medal game 98-87 over France.

During the discussion, led by former NBA player Jalen Rose at the “Boardroom Talks” segment of the weekend, Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards, who was on stage with Phoenix Suns player Kevin Durant, they told Rose and the audience that the celebration with the team was shortlived when he, Durant, and Golden State Warriors player, Stephen Curry were pulled aside to take a drug test.

Rose commented that Curry should have been given a drug test after his shooting performance against Serbia during the competition.

“He supposed to have got one after the first Serbia game,” Edwards said after Rose made the statement.

Anthony Edwards says Steph Curry got drug tested after the gold medal game in Paris. He also mentioned that he and KD were also tested. (via @boardroom)

In the game before the gold medal contest, Curry, who had exhibited lackluster play since Team USA stepped foot in Paris, had a breakout, typical Curry game when the United States team played against Serbia. He ended up shooting in the fashion we have come to know, scoring 36 points when Team USA sent Serbia to the bronze medal game with a 95-91 victory. Curry then scored 24 points in the gold medal game, earning the highest score in the basketball contest.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, with his consistent play through the tournament, won the MVP award for his work during the Olympic competition.