Stephen Curry and Under Armour Go Separate Ways

The partnership between sneaker brand Under Armour (UA) and NBA champion Stephen Curry has officially come to an end after more than a decade.

The company announced the separation, stating that the Curry Brand, which was distributed by UA, would be maintained by Curry. The two were involved for over 12 years, after they successfully signed the Golden State Warriors’ player away from Nike.

“Under Armour believed in me early in my career and gave me the space to build something much bigger and more impactful than a shoe. I’ll always be grateful for that,” Curry said in a written statement. “Curry Brand was created to change the game for good, and over the past five years, we successfully changed the game for kids, for communities, and for basketball. What Curry Brand stands for, what I stand for, and my commitment to that mission will never change; it’s only growing stronger. I’m excited for a future that’s focused on aggressive growth with a continued commitment to keep showing up for the next generation.”

The Curry 13, scheduled to drop in February 2026, will be the last product released under the UA brand. More colorways and items from that collection will be made available through October 2026.

“It’s been an incredible privilege to work with Stephen, who as president of Curry Brand has been much more than an ambassador—he’s become a thoughtful and strategic business leader,” said Kevin Plank, founder and CEO of Under Armour. “Together with our teammates, he helped build something rare: a brand with credibility, community impact, and product that performs at the highest level. For Under Armour, this moment is about discipline and focus on the core UA brand during a critical stage of our turnaround. And for Stephen, it’s the right moment to let what we created evolve on his terms. We’ll always be grateful for what he’s brought to the UA team.”

Curry is now free to sign with another company.

