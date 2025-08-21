News by Sharelle B. McNair Oh, Please! Stephen Miller Swears DC Police Takeover Is For The ‘Safety’ Of Black Residents The “concern” from the top Trump administration official is interesting as Miller has been a leader in the conversation surrounding “woke” and anti-DEI initiatives.







To quiet the noise of the protestors inside and outside of Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pushed a narrative that the uptick of armed National Guard troops and federal police agents was to guarantee the “safety” of Chocolate City’s Black residents.

Standing beside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance, Miller verbally attacked protestors and tried to defend the reasoning behind the abrupt takeover by National Guard troops and other federal agents. Since there is still graffiti present from years ago, people like him — and the Black residents of the city — no longer feel safe, and President Donald Trump is going to fix it. “We are not going to let the Communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation’s capital…most of the citizens who live in Washington, DC are Black,” he said.

“This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations, and President Trump is the one who is fixing that.”

Stephen Miller (@StephenM): "We are not going to let the Communists destroy a great American city, let alone the nation's capitol…most of the citizens who live in Washington, DC are Black. This is not a city that has had any safety for its Black citizens for generations and… pic.twitter.com/TRAcVILrpA — CSPAN (@cspan) August 20, 2025

The “concern” from the top Trump administration official is interesting, as Miller has been a leader in the conversation surrounding “woke” and anti-diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, even going as far as launching a conservative law firm in an effort to push litigation to terminate racial equity programs, according to The Grio.

However, residents of D.C. and those who have been doing the work to protect Black people over the years, are calling him out on his switch-up and blatant lies. “Stephen Miller has spent the last decade creating and implementing the Trump administration’s most anti-Black policies,” D.C. native and political director at People For the American Way, Markus Batchelor, said.

“I’ll take a thousand white hippies standing up for our democracy over one white nationalist trying to destroy it.”

He continued to point out how Miller “led the effort to dismantle Black people’s access to housing, education, jobs, the vote, and equal justice under law.” “Him pretending to be the savior of Black people in Washington is both a hilarious contradiction and disgusting propaganda.”

Other residents and advocates acknowledge some crime and believe there are different ways to address it.

“Like in any community across the country, we have some trouble. You can need additional support and engagement,” sixth-generation D.C. resident and former D.C. deputy mayor Courtney Snowden said. “We shouldn’t be criminalizing homelessness. We shouldn’t criminalize poverty.”

As Miller failed to quiet down the protestors, whom he called “stupid white hippies,” supported by giggles from the vice president and Hegseth, revealed data shows the demographics in D.C. have changed over the last 20 years, with Black residents no longer being over 50% of the population.

Data also proves Trump’s efforts are seemingly failing. As the White House has boasted about making 550 arrests since the Aug. 7 takeover began, a poll from the Washington Post-Schar School found 85% of residents feel the efforts are going to make the city safer.

