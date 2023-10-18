Widow Of DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Puts Family Home Up For Sale For $3.8 Million

Nearly a year after her celebrity DJ husband passed away, Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, has placed the home they shared on the market.

According to Radar Online, Holker placed the house, which is located in Encino, CA, on sale while also purchasing a new house in Studio City for $5 million. The widow of the The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and executive producer has placed the 4,600-square-foot property on the market for $3.8 million. The house was purchased for $2.75 million in 2019.

The Robb Report stated that the new home, which was just built this year, is a modern farmhouse-style spread that has six bedrooms and seven baths . The property is bigger than the house Holker and her family previously resided in, with more than 5,800 square feet of living space. The home has been described as having hardwood floors, high ceilings, designer lighting, and glass doors. It also includes a movie theater, fitness room, and an office, with a separate guest house that has a kitchenette and full bath.

tWitch was an on-air DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also an acclaimed dancer and entertainer, who committed suicide on Dec. 13 at the age of 40.

Prior to him being found in a hotel room, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, TMZ reported that Holker had gone to a police station in Los Angeles to report her husband missing under strange circumstances. Police stated they received a phone call a short time after about a shooting that happened at a hotel. It was there they located a lifeless tWitch.

The beloved DJ left a suicide note after arriving at the hotel on December 12. He let behind his wife and children Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie.