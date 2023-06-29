Stephen 'tWitch' Boss’s Mom Mournes Her Son After His Passing

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother is finally opening up about losing her son six months after he took his life.

Connie Boss Alexander, 59, didn’t release any statements at the time tWitch, a beloved dancer, father of three, and Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and executive producer, died by suicide at the age of 40. Many were shocked and saddened by his death considering the smiles he displayed on social media around the time of his death, as noted by CNN.

It’s a hard loss for Connie who still finds herself picking up the phone to text her late son.

“Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him,” she told People.

For Connie, who has two other sons, she chooses to look past how her son died and focus on when she will be reunited with him again in spirit.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she said. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

She was a teen mom when she welcomed tWitch at age 18 and raised him in Montgomery, Alabama. She remembers he was “always smiling” and “willing to try new things.” Dance was also something he did on a regular basis, despite what any naysayers thought about it,

“If I had on music, he was dancing. He was the only male on his dance team in high school,” Connie shared.

“That’s how dedicated and serious he was about it. He didn’t care that kids might be whispering.”

The two shared a close bond throughout his life and would talk every day.

“I’m the classic boy mom, very protective,” she said. “If we weren’t talking every day, we were texting. He was my heart.”

She admits how “shocking” his death was and how it made her question her role in his life. It’s something she’s still adjusting to.

“I don’t know when or if I’ll ever accept it. At this point, I’m in realization, I guess,” she said. “When I wake up in the morning, it does hit me that, oh my God, he really is not physically here. But then in my head I can hear him say, ‘Hey, Mom. I’m okay.'”

