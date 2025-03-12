Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 20 Years After Starbury’s Launch, Stephon Marbury Wants To Revive The Affordable Kicks In 2026 The former New York Knick, who introduced the affordable sneaker brand in 2006, wants to revive it in 2026.







Stephon Marbury, the former New York Knicks point guard and Chinese Basketball Association superstar, told Complex that he wants to resurrect his affordable signature sneaker for its 20th anniversary.

While other sneaker brands like Nike, Adidas, and Reebok sold their most popular footwear for anywhere between $50 and more than $150 in 2006, Starburys retailed for $15, making it affordable for those who couldn’t or wouldn’t pay the higher prices for sneakers.

“I want to drop it next summer,” Starbury told Complex. “Because after 2025, going into 2030, we’re going to see a whole new breed of athletes.”

Marbury, who said he only made money through the royalties of the Starbury. He wanted the community to benefit more from the affordability of the sneakers than make a bigger profit. “It was really for the people,” he said.

According to Basketball Reference, Marbury, a two-time All-Star, made a little more than $150 million in his 13-year NBA career. He played at least nine years overseas.

He now feels that the knowledge he has acquired over the years, along with spending time in China, has helped raise his business acumen, and he will do better at running the company this time around.

“And now, with all that I’ve learned and what I’ve done, I can put everything together and do it all over again with a way better structure. With a way better infrastructure,” he said. “It’s a blessing to have gone through that and then go to a place where they produce everything that’s pretty much in here. It’s made in China.”

