Earn Your Leisure, Steve Harvey Announced For 5th Invest Fest In ATL

The number of people anticipated to make it out to the festival should surpass 25,000, where the attendees, over the course of three days, will have a chance to hear keynote speeches, wealth-building panels, live interviews, vendor activations, musical performances, pitch competitions, and curated networking events all in the name of giving attendees the tools and knowledge to build and sustain wealth.

Key Announcements for Invest Fest 2025:

– Billionaires on Stage: Billionaire entrepreneur Jack Dorsey and NBA legend-turned-mogul Magic Johnson will headline the main stage, offering rare insights into business resilience, tech disruption, and wealth-building in underserved communities.

– The Deal Room: A VIP-only experience where accredited investors will meet with entrepreneurs, offering exclusive access to vetted equity deals and high-level investment opportunities

– Operation HOPE Business Scholarships: Five entrepreneurs will receive $25,000 each in business grants, mentorship, and training, live on stage with John Hope Bryant.

– Open Pitch Live Competition: In partnership with the Open Opportunity Fund, selected founders will pitch their companies live for a $125,000 investment, judged by a panel of elite investors.

– Exclusive Financial Partnerships: With support from Fidelity, BlackRock, and Invesco QQQ, Invest Fest is bridging the gap between top financial institutions and underserved communities.

– Focus on the Future: This year’s festival will center conversations around AI, crypto, real estate, estate planning, and digital entrepreneurship, all with a global lens, especially as Earn Your Leisure expands its reach to Africa to connect with the Diaspora and foster international economic growth.