Earn Your Masters Awards $50K To AI-Powered Music Creation Platform At Art Basel

A fortunate startup founder walked away from Art Basel 2024 with a $50,000 investment to support his growing AI-powered music platform.

Jeff Darko won this year’s “Earn Your Masters” competition on Tuesday for his startup, Mixplug, which focuses on AI-powered mixing and mastering for artists and producers, Forbes reports. Darko was selected as a finalist in the competition, which was powered by Steve Stoute of UnitedMasters, Ally Bank, and Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal of the financial literacy podcast Earn Your Leisure.

With the $50,000 prize, Darko is set to continue his mission of democratizing music production, making it more accessible. Along with the seed money, Darko will gain access to a network of influential mentors and valuable resources.

The Art Basel event marked the third and final stop of the touring series, which also included stops in Charlotte and Chicago. The finale featured a “Mogul Talk” keynote conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN of Drink Champs and a panel titled “Creating Cultural Capital in Women’s Sports” featuring WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Renee Montgomery, which highlighted the achievements of women athletes in business and sports.

Creative artist Tobe Nwigwe also sat down with Millings and Billal to discuss the importance of taking calculated risks and investing in oneself. Nwigwe recounted a pivotal moment when a chance hangout with Oscar-winning actor Daniel Kaluuya, where he met a Reebok executive who sparked a collaboration opportunity with the iconic sneaker brand. The musician’s Reebok partnership is coming in 2025, proving the power of authentic connections.

The “Fye Fye” rapper shared another remarkable story about Pharrell Williams. After vibing together, Pharrell invited Nwigwe to the studio, where they collaborated on a song. However, the next day, Nwigwe received an invoice at a discounted “homie” rate—which, despite the gesture, was still quite steep for an independent artist.

Despite the hefty fee, Nwigwe paid for the song, recognizing the value of the opportunity. Months later, Pharrell invited him to collaborate on a Moncler campaign, which ended up paying double the song’s cost. It became a full-circle moment, proving how his investment in their budding relationship indeed paid off.

Highlights from the “Earn Your Masters” event included an acoustic set by Mystic Marley, granddaughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, a surprise performance by Rotimi, and appearances by stars such as Buju Banton, Grammy-winning producer Bangladesh, artist Fredo Bang, and journalist Shaheem Reid.

