(Photo: D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra) Celebrity News by Sidnee Michelle Steve Harvey Claims TV Exec Retaliated After He Refused To Move ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ To NBC The comedian says the experience reinforced the importance of ownership.







Steve Harvey is revisiting his 2019 split from NBC, alleging that a former network executive retaliated against him after he refused to move “Celebrity Family Feud” from ABC to NBC, Men’s Journal reports.

During a Sept. 17 appearance on “Vault Empowers,” hosted by his daughter Brandi Harvey, the comedian and television host said his relationship with former NBC Entertainment executive Paul Telegdy deteriorated after Harvey rejected an offer to bring the successful game show to the network.

Harvey said he initially pitched “Celebrity Family Feud” to NBC while he was hosting “Little Big Shots” for the network. After NBC passed on the project, the show ultimately landed at ABC.

According to Harvey, Telegdy later approached him about moving “Celebrity Family Feud” to NBC after the show became successful and offered to match his compensation. Harvey said he declined because ABC had supported the series when NBC had not.

“He hated me. That white man couldn’t believe I told him no.”



Steve Harvey says former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy canceled his hit talk show “Steve” and removed him as host of the TV show “Little Big Shots” because Steve Harvey refused to bring “Celebrity Family… pic.twitter.com/Pk3gPb7Phy — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 17, 2026

“I said, ‘No man, that ain’t right,'” Harvey recalled. “They believed in it, and gave me a crack. I’m gonna stay with them.”

Harvey alleged Telegdy retaliated against him following that decision and threatened to “take his whole TV career.”

In 2019, Harvey lost two prominent television roles. His syndicated daytime talk show, “Steve,” ended after seven years on daytime television, including its earlier iteration, “Steve Harvey.” NBC also announced that Melissa McCarthy would replace Harvey as host of “Little Big Shots” after three seasons.

At the time, Telegdy publicly praised McCarthy as a “strong creative force” who would bring a fresh perspective to the series.

Harvey said he rejected advice to negotiate with Telegdy to preserve his television career.

“I’m not going to beg nobody for nothing,” Harvey said. “He didn’t give me this career.”

Harvey said the experience ultimately reinforced the importance of ownership. He later launched ABC’s “Judge Steve Harvey,” which premiered in 2022. Harvey said he owned the series and earned more from the show than he had from “Steve” and “Little Big Shots” combined.

“So I recovered from that real nicely,” Harvey said.

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