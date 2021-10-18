Steve Harvey Stuns Social Media With His Style and Flair, Black Twitter Breaks Out the Memes

There has been a change with Family Feud host and comedian Steve Harvey, and it’s been gaining a lot of traction online.

One of the Kings of Comedy was in the fashion land of Paris and, while there, debuted several new looks that have the internet buzzing!

Harvey was in France celebrating his wife Marjorie Harvey’s birthday. The comedian appeared to show off a different and new fashion style—a change from the suited-up look that has been his hallmark. Harvey’s new style incorporates bold colors and sleek lines with trendy designer looks, all thanks to his personal stylist Elly Karamoh’s help.

From wearing Tom Ford, Berluti, Yves Saint Laurent, to Balmain, Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, and Bottega Veneta, Harvey is decimating the fashion game and electrifying social media with fashion-forward looks that speak to being chic.

In the words of Lil Nas X, can’t nobody tell Steve nothing, except his fans who’s got jokes for the comedian and added a few things to change his pictures into fun and funny memes. In one, he’s sporting Batman baddie-wear. In another, Harvey is turned into a Squid Game contestant, and he’s transformed into Captain America in yet another.

It’s a good thing that Harvey is a comedian and can take a joke! Check out his drip and how the internet responded to Harvey’s new wardrobe updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Harvey (@iamsteveharveytv)

Steve Harvey fashion influencer era? pic.twitter.com/KIqhWdqvEd — kyle (@blkboybulletin) October 13, 2021

Social media took notice:

Steve Harvey’s stylist Elly Karamoh (last frame) has put in WORK on this Paris trip. Wow pic.twitter.com/B4Wqtxt6uT — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) October 14, 2021

Steve Harvey: how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/vuxmPUbRDN — Ms. Living in Abundance (@x_markdaspot) October 9, 2021

But it took a slight turn when memes of the comedian starting popping off!

Steve Harvey and Hierophant Green came to join Paradis pic.twitter.com/IUExG9PSld — aimns (@ennonyme) October 16, 2021

These Steve Harvey Jojo memes are killin me pic.twitter.com/aCGhA162UK — Urkel (@itsyaboiurkel) October 15, 2021

À chaque nouvelle photo de Steve Harvey regardez les commentaires. Twitter est fou pic.twitter.com/hheWCObRK3 — Enkonito (@StephaneEnoka) October 15, 2021

y’all are so creative with these steve harvey memes LOL pic.twitter.com/NiWQ66dIKS — avery (@IronWingPrime) October 14, 2021

Steve harvey preparing to fight some curses pic.twitter.com/0P846zHvzf — RedLightning ⚡ (@RedLightning420) October 14, 2021

Why Steve Harvey always dress like a jojos character pic.twitter.com/dBZ501iR2k — Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) October 14, 2021

We need the Steve Harvey cinematic universe pic.twitter.com/D9RjHRovSX — it’s T ⁶⎊ (@TT_FromMTV3) October 14, 2021

I don’t know how Steve Harvey didn’t see this coming. pic.twitter.com/xTd73CHemT — JDauntless (@jdauntless85) October 11, 2021

These Steve Harvey memes tho pic.twitter.com/Wnd6A0t924 — Kanye West Indies (@Kanye868) October 9, 2021

steve harvey hittin that green suit pic.twitter.com/2nN3IYyWSz — Sandy | Sandman (@TDS_Sandy) October 11, 2021