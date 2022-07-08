Steve Harvey Joins Earn Your Leisure for Invest Fest 2022 in Atlanta

Television and radio show host Steve Harvey is partnering with the Earn Your Leisure team, Rashad Bilal, and Troy Millings, to bring Invest Fest to Atlanta this summer.

Invest Fest 2022 will take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7. It will be a weekend-long mixture of activities focusing on investing, entrepreneurship, pop culture, and entertainment. Expected speakers include the founders of Earn Your Leisure, Bilal and Millings, Rick Ross, T.I., Charlamagne Tha God, and Terrence J, along with many other esteemed business leaders.

“People have got to start investing in themselves,” Harvey said in a written statement provided to BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“When you go to Invest Fest, you invest in yourself. Why would you not do that?”

“Be open to learn everything that will be poured into you. Stay open-minded. The majority of things that have happened to me have happened in ways I didn’t see coming, but I was open to it.”

Millings says, “Steve’s illustrious career gives him an incredible reach around the world, which makes him a perfect partner as we’re on a mission to spread our message globally.”

Invest Fest 2022—based on the successful Earn Your Leisure podcast—will be equal parts education and entertainment. There will be vendors and immersive activities based on finance, panel discussions will add to the experience, as well as food trucks and live music performances. Major celebrities and entrepreneurs will be present and available to share their inspiring stories in live fireside chats and panel discussions.

Invest Fest 2022 Co-Founder Matthew Garland adds, “Our mission in partnering with Steve Harvey is that we will make Invest Fest the premiere festival for financial literacy and further expand our reach with global top business leaders.”

For more information regarding Invest Fest 2022, please click the link.

Invest Fest was founded by Rashad Bilal, Troy Millings, Matthew Garland, and Michael MacDonald.