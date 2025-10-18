Steve Settle III, Former Howard University Player, Signs With Miami Heat

Undrafted basketball player Steve Settle III, a former Howard University player, has joined the Miami Heat organization after spending time with the team this past summer in the NBA Summer League.

The Heat announced that it signed Settle to an Exhibit 10 contract (a one-year contract that’s not a guaranteed deal for the NBA minimum salary) and will send him to play for the team’s G League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. He will be wearing number 4.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed forward Steve Settle III.



Settle, who went undrafted in the NBA Draft, played for the Heat in five games for the team, including two during the California Classic in San Francisco and three for the NBA2K26 in Las Vegas. The former Howard player averaged 2.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. He averaged 33.2 minutes a game and shot 47.8 percent from the field, 41.6 percent from three-point range, and had a 73.6 percent from the foul line. Settle led the team in rebounds, blocks, minutes, and three-point field goals made. He came in second place in free throws made and third in points, assists, steals, and field goals made during his time on the court.

According to HBCU Gameday, Settle graduated from Temple University last year, averaging 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. He led the team in rebounds and blocked shots. He played one season at Temple, but before joining the Owls, he played for Howard University, where he was a two-time All-MEAC (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) selection.

While playing for the HBCU, he was a main factor in leading the Bisons to the school’s 2023 MEAC championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. The NCAA entry was the first for Howard in more than 30 years.

Settle spoke to Sports Illustrated and gave a statement about joining the Heat.

“Miami is a very structured, disciplined organization, perfect for a guy entering his first year as a professional athlete looking to build the right habits. The opportunity to be a small piece of such a storied organization is something I don’t take for granted. I think my skillset as a taller, versatile wing is something that can and has benefited greatly from my time with the Heat so far. I am nowhere near a finished product, but I’m so encouraged by how much I’ve grown as a player in just a few short months. This is just the beginning for me, and I’m looking forward to my continued development in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

