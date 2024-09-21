Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Stevie Wonder To Tour Battleground States Leading Up To Presidential Election Stevie Wonder is hitting the road for a 10-city U.S. tour timed to coincide with the upcoming presidential election.







Titled after Wonder’s new politically-aimed single, the “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour will make stops in key battleground states, NBC News reports. The 25-time Grammy award-winner will kick off the tour on Oct. 8 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with stops in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Greensboro, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Minneapolis before closing out on Oct. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The official announcement says the tour calls for “joy over anger, kindness over recrimination, peace over war.” It also notes that “as a special thank you,” Wonder will offer a designated number of complimentary tickets “to those in our communities who are already working tirelessly to fix our nation’s broken heart.

The tour announcement comes one month after Wonder delivered an electrifying performance and speech at the Democratic National Convention about the “importance of action.”

“Now is the moment to understand where we are and what it will take to win: win the broken hearts, win the disenchanted, win the angry spirits — now is the time,” the legendary singer told the crowd.

“This is the moment to remember when you tell your children where you were and what you did … We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up!” he said, changing his tone to appeal, “and go vote!” He then launched into his 1973 classic “Higher Ground.”

Dates for Stevie Wonder’s “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour are listed below:

October 8: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PPG Paints Arena

October 10: New York, New York, Madison Square Garden

October 12: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wells Fargo Center

October 15: Baltimore, Maryland, CFG Bank Arena

October 17: Greensboro, North Carolina, Greensboro Coliseum

October 19: Atlanta, Georgia, State Farm Arena

October 22: Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars Arena

October 24: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Fiserv Forum

October 27: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Target Center

October 30 Grand Rapids, Michigan, Van Andel Arena

