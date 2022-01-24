Still Winning: Cardi B Wins Federal Libel Lawsuit, Awarded $1.25 Million Against Blogger Tasha K

Cardi B came out victorious and was awarded a $1.2 million against blogger Tasha K who bashed the rapper on end with lies on her hugely popular YouTube show.

On Monday, Tasha was found liable on 3 separate claims, and ordered to pay the “WAP” rapper $1.25 million in general damages and $250k for medical expenses, after spewing a barrage of lies, TMZ reports.

During the week-long trial , Cardi told a federal jury in Georgia that she felt “extremely suicidal” after the blogger continued to lie about her.

The “WAP” rapper got emotional on the stand, disclosing intimate details about derogatory commentary YouTuber Latasha Kebe shared with her audience, including stating that Cardi had the incurable disease herpes. Cardi has since denied that claim but said she has felt “worthless” and sought therapy because of the mental anguish she endured at the hands of Tasha K.

The case stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by the “WAP” rapper, which took issue with some 38 videos uploaded by Tasha K that took swipes at the star, including a statement in 2018 that Cardi B “f***** herself with beer bottles on f****** stripper stages.”

“I felt extremely suicidal,” Cardi B said. “Only an evil person could do that s–t,” Cardi B said, before apologizing for her language use.

The popular YouTuber known as Tasha K broadcast Cardi’s B’s business to her nearly one million YouTube followers.

Cardi admitted to folding under stress from the attacks and because of it suffered from fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines, Billboard reports.

During the trial, Cardi denied having the venereal disease herpes that Tasha K adamantly told her viewers that the rapper suffered. Cardi recounted how the vicious claim hurt her when she posted a photo kissing her daughter Kulture online, and someone responded matter-of-factly, saying she should not do so based on the herpes rumor perpetuated by the YouTuber.

According to a report by Law360, Tasha K reportedly admitted that she purposely published lies and other falsehoods about Cardi B to make bank from her blogging business.

Cardi’s fans rallied around the rapper and took to social media to show support, with many saying that the case has taken an emotional toll on the rapper.

Cardi now can continue breaking records and making hits.