Stillman College, North Carolina Central University Receive $1M Donations From Google







Stillman College, a private Presbyterian HBCU in Alabama, and North Carolina Central University, an HBCU in Durham, North Carolina, both recently received $1 million donations from Google, representing the latest efforts to strengthen the tech giant’s commitment to diversifying the cybersecurity field.

According to Al.com, Stillman’s donation came on Dec. 17 in honor of the Oct. 5 death of Kevin Lamar Harris, who founded the university’s HBCU Cybersecurity Clinic in 2022 and also received credit for playing a “pivotal role” in getting a $500,000 donation from Google’s Cybersecurity Clinics Fund in 2023.

According to a press release from the university announcing the donation, Maab Ibrahim, Google’s cybersecurity lead, said that Harris was the inspiration for the technology company’s funding of additional clinics at other HBCUs and minority serving institutions.

“Dr. Harris played a pivotal role in Google’s decision to provide $500,000 to Stillman College in support of the first cybersecurity clinic at an HBCU. His leadership inspired and facilitated our funding for additional clinics at minority-serving institutions, which now includes four other HBCUs, as well as tribal and women-serving colleges — a legacy that will forever honor his memory,” Ibrahim explained.

The contributions of Harris were echoed by Dr. Yolanda W. Page, Stillman College president, in the press release.

“Dr. Harris’s untimely passing is a tremendous loss for Stillman and the HBCU Community,” Page said. “He was a trailblazer in establishing a cybersecurity clinic at Stillman. However, he didn’t just stop with Stillman, he also helped other HBCUs establish clinics on their campuses. We pledge to continue the work he started with the Consortium of Cybersecurity Clinics so that his work and legacy live on. We are thankful to Google for this gift to honor his legacy here at Stillman College.”

In a similar move, on Dec. 11, the North Carolina Central University received a $1 million donation from Google to establish the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research, the first such program at any HBCU in America.

According to NCCU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon, the partnership between the university and Google will help prepare students to become leaders in the artificial intelligence field.“

North Carolina Central University said it is grateful to Google for their transformative $1 million investment to create the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Equity Research, marking a historic first for an HBCU,” Chancellor Dixon said.

She continued, “This partnership will prepare our students with the tools and knowledge to lead the AI field, while developing technologies that benefit society at large. Through collaboration with corporations, local community colleges and universities, and the Research Triangle Park network, the institute will serve as an epicenter for workforce development, research and innovation, empowering students to lead one of the most impactful fields of our time and help make AI a force for good in the world.”

Melonie Parker, Google’s chief diversity equity and inclusion officer, echoed Chancellor Dixon’s sentiments in her own statement.

“Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries across the globe, and it’s essential that AI technologies are developed with equity and inclusivity at their core,” Parker said. “We’re thrilled that this grant will not only promote collaboration among HBCUs nationwide, but also fuel innovation in AI, empowering a diverse group of future leaders to tackle both the technical and ethical challenges in this rapidly evolving field.”

