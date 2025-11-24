Education by Mary Spiller Stillman College Lands $1M To Guarantee Campus Strength For Future Generations As the institution approaches its 150th anniversary, Stillman joins a select group of HBCUs receiving rare financial support to modernize infrastructure, stabilize long-term planning, and preserve its historic legacy.









Stillman College will mark its 150th year with a significant investment in its future after being awarded up to $1.04 million through a new national financing initiative aimed at addressing long-standing inequities in higher education. The Tuscaloosa HBCU is one of only 11 institutions selected for the inaugural HBCU Brilliance Initiative, a program that offers targeted grants, access to low-interest capital, and expert financial guidance.



Stillman President Dr. Yolanda Page said the funding arrives at a pivotal moment as the school prepares for its Sesquicentennial and works to stabilize its long-term fiscal footing. She compared the effort to laying a foundation that would endure far beyond the current administration.

“It’s like building a house,” Page said. “When the original owner builds a house, they want to make sure they’re building it on a very firm foundation… That’s what I want to establish at Stillman.”



According to AL, the Brilliance Initiative is overseen by the Reinvestment Fund, a financial institution focused on community development in historically underserved areas. Its leaders note that HBCUs — particularly private ones — have traditionally received far less support than predominantly white institutions. A 2023 federal analysis found a $12.6 billion gap in state and federal support between HBCUs and their better-funded counterparts. Alabama itself was cited for owing more than a billion dollars to Alabama A&M University due to decades of underfunding.



Private donors and philanthropic leaders have recently stepped in to ease those disparities, with figures such as MacKenzie Scott contributing hundreds of millions of dollars to Black colleges nationwide. Stillman, however, is the only Alabama HBCU selected for the Brilliance Initiative’s first cohort.



The funding package includes a $40,000 grant and up to $1 million in low-interest financing. Page said the upfront grant will help fund assessments and planning, while the larger financing pool will support major infrastructure improvements across campus. Stillman College plans to evaluate the condition of its 39 campus buildings, align future construction with its long-term master plan, and implement new budget-modeling tools.



Page stressed that the price of modernizing old structures can rise quickly. She noted that some buildings constructed before the 1970s require asbestos abatement, which can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. “[That’s] million dollars even when I’m thinking about HVAC modernization,” she said, adding that some systems are “from the 1920s or 1930s.”



Another primary goal is to digitize critical architectural documents and records. Page recalled that the college had to track down former employees to obtain blueprints for a recent project. “There has to be a better way to do this,” she said, emphasizing that digital archives will prevent those delays in the future.



Despite the costs, Page said the investment is essential for creating a strong learning environment and strengthening Stillman’s mission. “That Black legacy is important,” she said. “A lot of that legacy… is about being financially secure.”

