USC’s JuJu Watkins Becomes Highest-Scoring NCAA Women’s Freshman Basketball Player

Although her freshman season just ended, University of Southern California’s JuJu Watkins has broken another college basketball record.

According to USCTrojans.com, Watkins and the Trojans may have lost a game to end their NCAA Woman’s Basketball Title hopes, but the freshman scored a game-high 29 points to finish her first year, scoring 920 points, setting a new NCAA Division 1 Women’s Basketball record. After leading the team to the Elite Eight, the team was beaten by a strong University of Connecticut basketball team who took the victory with an 80-73 win on Monday, April 1.

ABC News reported that Watkins surpassed the scoring record of Tina Hutchinson of San Diego State, who scored 898 points when she set the record in 1983-84. With her 920 points, Watkins became the first freshman in Division I history to score more than 900 points in a single season.

“It’s definitely an honor,” Watkins said of her latest achievement.

“I mean, of course, like I said, not really the terms I would like to end on. On my season, I mean, I’m just blessed.

“This program has offered me a lot. I’m so grateful for it. It’s just been a great season. The record is great. Just the moments that I’ve got to spend with this team have meant everything to me. I’m just excited for next year.”

Watkins pulled down 10 rebounds to go with her 29 points to record her ninth double-double of the season.

After losing on Monday, April 1, the freshman was informed that she had been selected as a Wooden Award All-American and one of five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award, according to USCTrojans.com. She is the first women’s player from USC to be selected as a Wooden All-American or to be named a Wooden Award finalist since the organization began its women’s award program in 2004.

Right before the NCAA Tournament, Watkins was named to the Pac-12 All-Tournament Team as she led the Trojans to win the 2024 Pac-12 Tournament Championship. The United States Basketball Writers Association and The Athletic also picked her as the National Freshman of the Year.

