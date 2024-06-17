Studio Museum Harlem Unveils Upcoming Exhibitions And Podcast

The Studio Museum in Harlem has unveiled its lineup of summer and fall exhibitions and programs, including launching its inaugural podcast and an exhibition showcasing its cornerstone teen photography program.

New Additions

The Museum’s summer programming will commence on June 18, with the debut of the groundbreaking podcast series spotlighting the Studio Museum’s permanent collection. This podcast series will offer listeners exclusive insights through intimate conversations with artists whose works have been newly acquired, further enriching the Museum’s ever-expanding permanent collection, which, according to a press release, currently boasts six artists, with more to be added.

“New Additions showcases how artists in the Studio Museum’s permanent collection have shaped the broader cultural landscape through their diverse artistic practices,” the press release states.

Audiences can immerse themselves in these captivating dialogues by accessing the episodes free of charge on the Studio Museum’s website or on-demand through major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Google Podcasts.

Introducing the Studio Museum in Harlem's first podcast: New Additions, a conversation series with artists whose work has been recently added to the Studio Museum's permanent collection

⁠

Head to our website to listen to the trailer: https://t.co/7103Hp5GMn

⁠ pic.twitter.com/XilAk5qw77 — Studio Museum in Harlem (@studiomuseum) June 12, 2024

Something In The Water: Expanding The Walls 2024

The culmination of the Studio Museum’s long-standing and beloved teen photography program, “Expanding the Walls: Making Connections Between Photography, History, and Community,” will be celebrated on July 31, with the unveiling of its “Something in the Water: Expanding the Walls 2024” exhibition. This thought-provoking display will showcase the creative endeavors of the 2024 participants, offering a platform for teens to explore and define their artistic voices while fostering a sense of community. Now in its 23rd year, the program delves into the rich tapestry of photographs from the James Van Der Zee Archive.

“With a camera in hand, the program’s sixteen young photographers move through their city in ways they haven’t before, bringing viewers into the transient nature of their day-to-day lives as they traverse—and consider—the vastness of New York City,” the release states.

The photographs in the online exhibition serve as a testament to the participants’ multifaceted relationships with adolescence, place, and the fleeting moments they capture in the city’s sprawling landscapes and tranquil waterways.

Pass Carry Hold: Studio Museum Artists In Residence 2023–24

From Sept. 26 through February 2025, the Studio Museum will present the works of its current artists in residence at MoMA PS1. The multi-year collaboration with The Museum of Modern Art and MoMA PS1 titled “Pass Carry Hold: Studio Museum Artists in Residence 2023–24,” is an immersive exhibition that will showcase the creative visions of the 2023–24 cohort of the Museum’s esteemed Artist-in-Residence program.

Projects: Tadáskía

The captivating exhibition is a collaborative venture with MoMA, running through Oct. 14, 2024, at MoMA’s street-level galleries, featuring a large-scale, site-responsive wall drawing and sculptures crafted by Brazil-based artist Tadáskía.