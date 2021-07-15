Study: 45% Of Millennials Aiming To Buy Life Insurance Spurred By COVID-19

Compelled largely by the dire impact of COVID-19, millennials have a greater inclination now to buy life insurance than other generations.

Millennials (ages 22-40) seem to be most influenced by the pandemic pertaining to such coverage, a study by nonprofit industry trade groups LIMRA and Life Happens shows.

Some 45% of millennials report they are more likely to buy life insurance due to COVID-19 than baby boomers (15%) or Gen X consumers (31%).

Two-thirds of millennials surveyed say they have dependents under 18 living in their households. As such, the study reveals 43% of millennials are more concerned than other generations about leaving their dependents in a difficult financial situation if they should die, or burdening others with burial/funeral costs.

The findings are intriguing as the report declares younger Americans are the least likely to be insured but are among the most prepared to purchase life insurance.

“COVID-19 has raised awareness about the important role life insurance plays in families’ financial security. Our research shows 42% of Americans would face financial hardship within six months if the primary wage-earner were to die unexpectedly,” David Levenson, president and CEO of LL Global, LIMRA and LOMA, stated in the study. (LOMA stands for the Life Office Management Association).