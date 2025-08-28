News by Kandiss Edwards SHOCKER! Study Says Working From Home Makes People Happy A four-year study by the University of South Australia has found that remote work benefits productivity and keeps employees happy and healthy.







A four-year study by the University of South Australia tracking participants’ physical and mental well-being has found that remote work not only benefits productivity but makes employees happier and healthier.

The study also suggests flexible work arrangements foster improved sleep, better eating habits, and stronger work-life balance.

According to the study, people working from home slept an average of 30 minutes longer each night. Additionally, employees can prepare healthier meals and engage in more physical activity daily. The study also found that remote work reduced stress levels by cutting commuting time and offering employees greater autonomy.

Dr. Daniel Caprar, one of the lead researchers, said the project aimed to examine remote work beyond productivity metrics.

“Working from home is not a one-size-fits-all approach and appears best positioned as one choice among many to support a better, more inclusive, and flexible work environment,” Caprar told My Modern Met.

The research carries broader implications for workplace policy. In Canada, the Evidence Network summarized the findings, noting that working from home boosts employee autonomy and reduces the risk of burnout. A study conducted by Nature found that 75 percent of hybrid workers reported feeling less burned out, and many noted improvements in their sleep, diet, and overall well-being.

BLACK ENTERPRISE also reported on how the shift has particular resonance for workers of color, who often report that flexibility eases stress tied to workplace inequities. For companies, the report suggests that hybrid or remote options could help attract and retain talent while fostering a healthier staff environment.

The study concludes that remote work should remain a permanent part of employment models. While not without challenges, the data suggest it offers a pathway toward workplaces that are both more humane and more productive. As the workplace continues to evolve, work-from-home options may be central to long-term employee health and productivity.

