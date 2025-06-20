Career by Jeroslyn JoVonn Turns Out, Your Boss Was Wrong—Study Says Remote Work Makes You Healthier And Happier The four-year study from the University of South Australia is a revelation.







As corporate America pushes return-to-office mandates, new research highlights how much happier employees are when they work from home.

The University of South Australia released a four-year study that began before the COVID-19 pandemic, tracking employees over time to examine how workplace flexibility impacts mental health, productivity, and overall well-being. The study found that having the option to work from home offers an employee significant benefits to their physical and mental health.

One key finding highlighted the personal time remote workers gain by eliminating daily commutes, which can average up to three hours a day in Australia. On average, remote workers get an extra 30 minutes of sleep each night, adding up to a significant benefit over the course of a year.

Researchers found that long commutes and reduced sleep were linked to poorer mental health and a lower perception of overall well-being. Eliminating the daily commute, often a source of stress and fatigue, had a noticeably positive effect on participants’ health.

People reallocate their extra time in different ways: some dedicate it to additional work, others to family responsibilities or self-care. About a third use the freed-up time for leisure activities.

“By devoting more time to leisure when working from home, there are more opportunities to be physically active and less sedentary,” researchers said.

The study also revealed a shift toward healthier eating habits, with participants consuming more fruits, vegetables, and dairy, and preparing more home-cooked meals, indicating greater attention to food quality.

Despite concerns from some in upper management that remote work might reduce productivity, the study found that performance is often maintained, or even improved, when employees work from home. Experts also note that such fears may reflect a reluctance to adopt new management approaches better suited for remote environments.

Overall, researchers found that when remote work was forced, it negatively impacted mental health and well-being. However, when employees chose to work from home, their well-being tended to improve significantly, especially when they felt supported by their colleagues and their employer.

RELATED CONTENT: Is Remote Work Really Better Than Being In The Office?

